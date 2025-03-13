Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,622 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $58,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $58,319,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $43,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 365.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after buying an additional 558,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

HSIC stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

