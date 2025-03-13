Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $43.09 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 678,535 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $43,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 149.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ryanair by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,068,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after purchasing an additional 638,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.