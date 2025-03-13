Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.52 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

