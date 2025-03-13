Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $461.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

