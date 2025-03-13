Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 324,101 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.