Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,593 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $70,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

