Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $65,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 24.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,793,000 after buying an additional 82,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 159.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock worth $6,342,766. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.1 %

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Shares of SNX stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

