Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 711,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.