Thomas Amos Acquires 75,000 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Amos purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,645.57).

The firm has a market cap of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15.

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

