THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) vs. Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Financial Review

THK and Safestore are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 2.94% 2.69% 1.83% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

THK has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.33 billion 1.40 $69.04 million $0.27 46.59 Safestore $284.91 million 5.74 $474.81 million N/A N/A

This table compares THK and Safestore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Safestore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THK.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Safestore pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. THK pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for THK and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 0 0 0 0.00 Safestore 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

Safestore beats THK on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business “Une Pièce en Plus” (“UPP”) in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As of 31 October 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area (“MLA”) of 8.090 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.231 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

