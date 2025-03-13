Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 306,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 631,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Thesis Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.68 million, a PE ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 1.64.

