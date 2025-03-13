The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 161,921 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $102,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

