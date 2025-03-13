The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $252.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

