The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the February 13th total of 2,227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Star Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:EHGRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
About The Star Entertainment Group
