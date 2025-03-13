The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lifted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 143,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.54.

Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,296. This trade represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock worth $4,348,784 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

