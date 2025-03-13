The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Update

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.00. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a market cap of $831.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.60. Monarch Cement has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $305.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.27.
Monarch Cement Company Profile
