The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Update

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.00. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a market cap of $831.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.60. Monarch Cement has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $305.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.27.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

