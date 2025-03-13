The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 195.7% in February

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at The Mexico Fund

In other news, CEO Alberto Osorio purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,588.35. The trade was a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 317,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 176,498 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The Mexico Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,280. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

