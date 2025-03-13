The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Director Acquires $85,920.00 in Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director La Calle Luis De purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,166.08. This trade represents a 446.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MXF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 81,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

