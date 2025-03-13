The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,053,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,822. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,186 shares of company stock worth $10,752,001 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kroger stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

