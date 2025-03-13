The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,601,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,016,000 after purchasing an additional 293,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.6 %

KHC stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

