The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

Shares of CI traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $312.62. The stock had a trading volume of 762,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.10. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cigna Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

