The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 478.0% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

