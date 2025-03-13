The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 478.0% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.