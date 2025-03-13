The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,781.78. The trade was a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

