The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Allstate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

