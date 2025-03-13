Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

