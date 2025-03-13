Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

