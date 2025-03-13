Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.23 and last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 1053917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Teradyne Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

