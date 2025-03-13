Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading 4.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $47.08. Approximately 3,436,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,804,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

TEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In related news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,990. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755,906 shares of company stock worth $322,788,693 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

