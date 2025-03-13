Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Kohl’s FY2027 Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Kohl’s Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $952.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kohl’s by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kohl’s by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

