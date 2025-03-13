Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 926,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 158,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.97. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

