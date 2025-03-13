Telemark Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,892,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 2.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of ASPN opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

