Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,789.80. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,772.60. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,708. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -192.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

