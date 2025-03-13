Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $284.88 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.86. The company has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

