TD Securities Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO
Ero Copper Stock Up 1.8 %
Insider Transactions at Ero Copper
In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.