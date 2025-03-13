TD Securities Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.58.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$32.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.