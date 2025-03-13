Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Target has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51. Target has a one year low of $107.02 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.87.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

