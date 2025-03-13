Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million.

Syra Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRA opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Syra Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.20.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

