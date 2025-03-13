Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million.
Syra Health Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYRA opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Syra Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.20.
Syra Health Company Profile
