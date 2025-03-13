Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 9th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245,800 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 3.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $746,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after purchasing an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $199,065,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 71,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $432.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.30 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

