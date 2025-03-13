Synairgen (LON:SNG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 3092323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

Synairgen Trading Down 14.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.23.

Get Synairgen alerts:

Synairgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.