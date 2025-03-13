Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Sells $1,392,512.50 in Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $1,392,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,526.32. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 78,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

