Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $252,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Altria Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

