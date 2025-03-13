Swiss National Bank Sells 291,900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,806,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $416,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.