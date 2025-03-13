Swiss National Bank Sells 225,400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,572,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $552,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $198.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.