Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $299,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,897,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after acquiring an additional 810,807 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.