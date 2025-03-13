Swiss National Bank Has $234.18 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 206,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $234,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

