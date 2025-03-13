Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,508 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 484,406 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 2.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $573,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 282.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $251.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

