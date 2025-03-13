SUPRA (SUPRA) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. SUPRA has a market capitalization of $106.20 million and $7.13 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUPRA token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUPRA has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SUPRA Profile

SUPRA’s launch date was April 29th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 79,218,421,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,648,011,096 tokens. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 79,218,421,000 with 9,648,011,096 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.0105482 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,425,787.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

