Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Shares of SMCI opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $119.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.