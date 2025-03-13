Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $24.31. Super Hi International shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

