Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in February

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

