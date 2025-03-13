Summit X LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IXN opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

